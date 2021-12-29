Ludhiana: Drug peddler nabbed with 985g heroin

A team of special task force (STF), Ludhiana Range, arrested a drug peddler posing as VIP and recovered 985g heroin from his possession.

The team has also impounded a Swift Dzire car on which a blue beacon was installed.

It has come to light that the accused drug peddler had invested money into e-rickshaws and multiplied the amount by renting out the vehicles.

The accused was identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, 35, of Preet Nagar mohalla near Shivpuri. He is a taxi driver and was involved in drug trade for a long time.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana Range STF, said the accused was nabbed from a naka on Sakhewal Road following a tip- off that he was ferrying drugs in his car and using blue beacon and a siren to give an impression that it was a VIP vehicle.

On frisking, the STF team recovered 985g heroin, an electronic weighing machine and empty pouches from his possession.

A case under sections 21 and 21(C) of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.

The Ludhiana STF in-charge said that during questioning, the accused told the investigating officer that he was earlier supplying poppy husk but for the past two years, he stepped into smuggling of heroin.

Raj also informed the STF that he had purchased a number of e-rickshaws from the drug money and further given them on rent.

“Raj had brought the heroin from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh,” the inspector said.

He added that the accused will be produced in a court and his remand will be sought for further questioning as important information is expected to be extracted from him.