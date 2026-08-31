Ludhiana: Edu dept seeks records from Arya College mgmt amid teachers’ protest

The directorate of higher education (DHE), Punjab, has sought detailed records from the management committee of Arya College following a formal complaint alleging administrative irregularities.

The protesting teachers have been pressing for the immediate appointment of a regular principal and the clearance of long-delayed CAS promotion cases. (HT FILE)

In a letter addressed to the president and secretary of the college management committee, the directorate stated that the inquiry stems from a detailed complaint filed by Raman Kumar Sharma, area secretary of Panjab University and a faculty member at the institution.

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The department has sought records and reports concerning the allegations raised in the complaint.

Among the specific records demanded are details regarding the officiating principal, including her exact date of joining alongside official approval letters issued by Panjab University and the Director Public Instructions (DPI), Colleges.

The management must also furnish complete documentation detailing the recruitment processes initiated for a regular principal in January of this year as well as an earlier drive conducted in 2024.

Furthermore, the DHE has ordered the submission of records concerning teachers’ Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions, institutional timetables dating back to 2022, detailed workload statements, attendance registers, and class-wise faculty schedules for the current academic session.

The college is additionally required to present utilisation certificates covering the past five academic sessions, alongside official sanction letters granting drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) powers to the officiating principal. This regulatory intervention unfolds amid the ongoing sit-in agitation by college faculty members, which has now entered its sixteenth day. The protesting teachers have been pressing for the immediate appointment of a regular principal and the clearance of

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{{^usCountry}} long-delayed CAS promotion cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} long-delayed CAS promotion cases. {{/usCountry}}

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College management president Rishi Raj previously said the management had formally requested an interview panel to facilitate the selection of a regular principal.

However, Ravi Inder Singh, dean of the college development council at Panjab University, clarified that the recruitment advertisement expired on July 9, and mandatory clearance from the DHE is legally required before the screening process can proceed. Complainant Raman Sharma warned that the faculty’s agitation will be significantly intensified in the coming days if the management fails to resolve their grievances.