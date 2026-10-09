Ludhiana: Five Bihar residents held after stones hurled at Alamgir gurdwara langar hall

Police have arrested five men after a group allegedly hurled three stones at the langar hall of gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Alamgir following an altercation involving a man who had come to the shrine for langar. The slum near gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib. Gurdwara staff refuted claims that the shanties were set ablaze by them. (HT Photo)

The five were detained by police on Sunday and initially faced preventive proceedings. On Thursday, police registered an FIR under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and subsequently arrested them. They were later sent to judicial custody, Dehlon SHO Inspector Gurmeet Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Jiya Lal Sada, Raj Kumar, Bali Ram, Pardeep Kumar alias Kaku and Manish Kumar, all residents of Bihar who were living in shanties near the gurdwara.

According to police and gurdwara management, the incident began when a sewadar stopped the man from entering the langar hall after he appeared to be intoxicated and was considered suspicious. The man left the premises but returned shortly afterwards with some others.

The group then allegedly picked up stones and hurled three of them towards the langar hall.

The incident prompted those present to alert the police, who reached the spot and detained the five men.

The incident subsequently triggered a controversy on social media, where claims of a much larger attack were circulated along with photographs and videos purportedly showing the langar hall littered with stones.

Gurdwara management, however, denied the claims and said only three stones had been thrown.

Gurdwara manager Hardeep Singh also rejected attempts to link the incident with allegations that gurdwara staff had set fire to shanties occupied by migrant workers near the premises.

He said the shanties were located on vacant private plots and not on gurdwara land. According to him, the occupants had been asked to vacate the plots and subsequently left.

SGPC member Charan Singh said two or three stones were thrown at the langar hall and the police acted promptly after being informed.

The SGPC appealed to the public not to circulate unverified photographs, videos or digitally manipulated material related to the incident. It also warned that fake or AI-generated content could create unnecessary tension and said legal action could be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj condemned the stone-pelting and sought strict action against those responsible. “Langar at gurdwaras is open to people from all communities, particularly the poor and needy, and attacks on a place of worship will not be tolerated.”