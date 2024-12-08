Ludhiana: Five-year-old among two minors sexually assaulted

Police have booked two men for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, including a five-year-old, in separate incidents. In the second case, the Tibba police booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In the first case, the Dehlon police booked a labourer for raping the five-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Bhagwanpura village. The accused lured the girl to his rented accommodation and raped her.

After the girl’s mother began searching for her daughter, the accused managed to flee.

The complainant told police that she left the house for work along with her husband on Saturday. When she returned home in the evening, her five-year-old daughter had gone missing. She began looking for her daughter and after hearing her cries nearby, she found the accused raping her daughter. When she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inpsector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.

In the second case, the Tibba police booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of the girl’s mother. The complainant said her daughter returned home on Saturday distressed. On being asked, the girl stated that she had befriended the accused, who on Saturday called her to meet him. He took her to an under-construction building and raped her and threatened against speaking of her ordeal

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, stated the accused has been booked under section 96 of the BNS and section 4 of the POCSO Act.