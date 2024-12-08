Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Five-year-old among two minors sexually assaulted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 09, 2024 05:38 AM IST

In the first case, the Dehlon police booked a labourer for raping the five-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Bhagwanpura village, Ludhiana; the accused lured the girl to his rented accommodation and raped her

Police have booked two men for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, including a five-year-old, in separate incidents.

In the second case, the Tibba police booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
In the second case, the Tibba police booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In the first case, the Dehlon police booked a labourer for raping the five-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Bhagwanpura village. The accused lured the girl to his rented accommodation and raped her.

After the girl’s mother began searching for her daughter, the accused managed to flee.

The complainant told police that she left the house for work along with her husband on Saturday. When she returned home in the evening, her five-year-old daughter had gone missing. She began looking for her daughter and after hearing her cries nearby, she found the accused raping her daughter. When she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inpsector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.

In the second case, the Tibba police booked a minor for raping a 12-year-old girl in Chandarlok Colony.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of the girl’s mother. The complainant said her daughter returned home on Saturday distressed. On being asked, the girl stated that she had befriended the accused, who on Saturday called her to meet him. He took her to an under-construction building and raped her and threatened against speaking of her ordeal

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, stated the accused has been booked under section 96 of the BNS and section 4 of the POCSO Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On