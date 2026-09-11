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Ludhiana:20-year-old held captive for 5 lakh ransom; hunt on for 9

The victim, identified as Raman, a resident of Daad village, managed to escape from the alleged captivity and approached the police

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 23:01:14 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 20-year-old youth who had stepped out of his house for a walk was allegedly kidnapped, brutally assaulted and held captive in a house in Alamgir village for a 5 lakh ransom, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered against five persons and around four unidentified suspects. (HT File)
A case was registered against five persons and around four unidentified suspects. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Raman, a resident of Daad village, managed to escape from the alleged captivity and approached the police, following which a case was registered against five persons and around four unidentified suspects.

According to the complaint, Raman was allegedly kidnapped by Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan and Ghuggi, along with unidentified aides. The complainant alleged that the accused took him to a house, where they assaulted him and kept him confined.

Raman told the police that he somehow managed to free himself when he got an opportunity and fled the spot. After reaching safety, he informed the police about the alleged kidnapping and assault. Police subsequently registered a case against Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan, Ghuggi and three to four unidentified persons and launched a search for them.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana:20-year-old held captive for ₹5 lakh ransom; hunt on for 9
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