A 20-year-old youth who had stepped out of his house for a walk was allegedly kidnapped, brutally assaulted and held captive in a house in Alamgir village for a ₹5 lakh ransom, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered against five persons and around four unidentified suspects. (HT File)

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The victim, identified as Raman, a resident of Daad village, managed to escape from the alleged captivity and approached the police, following which a case was registered against five persons and around four unidentified suspects.

According to the complaint, Raman was allegedly kidnapped by Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan and Ghuggi, along with unidentified aides. The complainant alleged that the accused took him to a house, where they assaulted him and kept him confined.

Raman told the police that he somehow managed to free himself when he got an opportunity and fled the spot. After reaching safety, he informed the police about the alleged kidnapping and assault. Police subsequently registered a case against Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan, Ghuggi and three to four unidentified persons and launched a search for them.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer Gurdeep Singh said the police were conducting a detailed probe into the allegations. He said the investigation so far had revealed that the complainant and the accused were known to each other. An FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple physical hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of the common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer Gurdeep Singh said the police were conducting a detailed probe into the allegations. He said the investigation so far had revealed that the complainant and the accused were known to each other. An FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple physical hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of the common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against. {{/usCountry}}

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