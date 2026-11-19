A self-styled godman and his associate were caught by a group of jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar on Wednesday, a day after the accused allegedly hypnotised a jeweller’s friend and took away gold ornaments from a shop on Tajpur Road. According to the police, CCTV footage from the shop purportedly showed the jeweller’s friend handing over the ornaments to the accused. (HT File)

According to the police, the duo was allegedly manhandled by the traders before being handed over to the Division Number 7 police.

According to the police complaint lodged by the Tajpur Road-based jeweller, he was away from his shop on Tuesday while his friend was attending to customers. During this time, a man dressed as a godman entered the premises, allegedly performed a ritual, and walked away with gold rings and nose pins.

According to the police, CCTV footage from the shop purportedly showed the jeweller’s friend handing over the ornaments to the accused.

Following the incident, the complainant approached the police and circulated the video on social media to alert fellow traders.

On Wednesday, local jewellers spotted the godman and his associate in Sarafa Bazaar. Recognising him from the viral footage, they alerted the complainant, rounded up the duo, and handed them over to the police.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO at Division Number 7 police station, said the police are verifying the conflicting claims.

“While the jeweller alleged that his friend was hypnotised, the accused claimed the

man willingly gave him the ornaments in return for performing a marriage-related remedy. If handed over voluntarily, it may not attract criminal liability. Moreover, initial investigation suggests the ornaments were artificial, ” the SHO said.

“Further probe is underway,” the station house officer added.