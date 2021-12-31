Ludhiana | Government employees’ strike continues till December 31

Government employees, who had gone on strike over the non-fulfilment of their demands on December 28, extended their strike till December 31 on Thursday.

The employees of different departments, including administration, health, education,and revenue, are protesting under the banner of Sanjha Mulazim (Punjab and Chandigarh) – an umbrella group of government employees associations – have said that they will “gherao’ state cabinet ministers from January 3.

Leaders of different employee associations, who met at the Bachat Bhawan in the Mini Secretariat, have decided to take out a rally in Mohali on January 11. They will also gherao the residence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh. “We will oppose the Congress in the upcoming elections, if our demands are not fulfilled,” they said.

Union leader Sukhchain Singh Khaira said, “From January 3, we will gherao cabinet ministers when they visit cities or villages to inaugurate different projects. Protest marches will also be organised at district level.”