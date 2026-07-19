Ludhiana: Teacher suspended after student alleges assault

A Class 9 student of a private school in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar was allegedly assaulted by a teacher on Friday after a classroom incident. Police officials at Division Number 8 police station confirmed receiving a complaint from the family (HT FILE)

However, the school management suspended the accused teacher and launched an internal inquiry.

The student’s family has approached the police and submitted CCTV footage which they claim shows the teacher repeatedly slapping the boy in the school corridor.

According to the student’s father, the incident occurred during the unattended seventh period before the class teacher’s arrival. While students were making noise, a Class 11 teacher walked past the corridor.

“As soon as he heard the noise, he entered the classroom, grabbed my son by the neck and dragged him outside. He then slapped him several times,” the student’s father alleged.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the corridor, he claimed.

He claimed that the teacher then told the student he was being taken to the principal’s office but instead took him to a laboratory, where he was allegedly assaulted again.

“We have video evidence of the incident and have submitted it to the police. We want strict action and registration of an FIR against the teacher,” he said.

Police officials at Division Number 8 police station confirmed receiving a complaint from the family.

They said the CCTV footage has been submitted as part of the complaint and that the police are awaiting the student’s medical examination report before taking further action.

“An FIR will be registered under the appropriate sections once the nature of injuries is established through the medical report,” a police official said.

During the preliminary inquiry, police learned that the student had allegedly addressed the teacher by the name of a cartoon character, which reportedly angered him. Investigators are also examining this aspect of the case.

The school principal acknowledged that the incident took place during a free period.

He said the student had allegedly made comments about the physics teacher, who then lost his temper, dragged the student out of the classroom and slapped him.

“The matter was brought to my notice immediately. The teacher has been suspended with immediate effect and an internal inquiry has been initiated,” the principal said.