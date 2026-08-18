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Ludhiana: Govt staff begin 2-day strike over DA revision

Union seeks increase in DA from 31% to 48%; DC says arrangements in place to ensure public services are not affected

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:03:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Employees at the Mini Secretariat and other government offices in the district began a two-day strike on Monday, demanding an increase in dearness allowance (DA) from the existing 31% to 48%.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, said arrangements had been made to ensure that the strike did not cause inconvenience to the public. (HT File)
Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, said arrangements had been made to ensure that the strike did not cause inconvenience to the public. (HT File)

The strike, called by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU), has affected clerical staff at the offices of the deputy commissioner (DC), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), tehsils and other administrative departments. The employees have stopped routine clerical work, including processing files, during the agitation.

Vikas Kumar, president of the Employees Union, Ludhiana, said employees were entitled to 48% DA as per orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, but were currently being paid 31%. “Our state-level leadership will meet after the two-day strike to decide the future course of action. We have been pursuing this long-pending demand for some time,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, however, said arrangements had been made to ensure that the strike did not cause inconvenience to the public. “Work is going on, and we are ensuring that the public does not face any harassment,” he said.

The union’s state leadership is scheduled to meet after the current strike to decide on further action.

 
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