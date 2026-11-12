Ludhiana: Gym owner booked for assaulting interior designer over business rift

A gym owner has been booked for allegedly assaulting, sexually harassing and attempting to strangle a 27-year-old woman interior designer following a dispute over their business association. The Division No. 5 police have registered an FIR in the case. (HT File)

The woman has also alleged that the accused, identified as Shiva Sachdeva, forcibly snatched her gold earrings during the incident, which took place at a party hosted at a gym in Sarabha Nagar during the intervening night of November 7 and 8.

The Division No. 5 police have registered an FIR under Sections 74 (assault), 304(2) (snatching), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The woman, a resident of Barewal, is an interior designer. She joined the accused’s gym in January 2025 and later shifted to its Sarabha Nagar branch, where she came in contact with the accused. Their association gradually extended beyond the gym, and they began sharing business ideas and jointly organising events. They had organised six to eight events in one-and-a-half years.

However, in October, she decided to run her business independently, a decision that allegedly angered Sachdeva.

Recently, a party was organised at Elizabeth Cafe, located within the D Karve gym premises in Sarabha Nagar on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. The complainant, who was invited as a guest, also undertook the decoration work for the event.