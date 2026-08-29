Ludhiana: Haryana CM pays obeisance at Nanaksar, performs sewa

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited Nanaksar in Jagraon to attend religious programmes marking the 83rd death anniversary of Baba Nand Singh Ji Kaleran Wale and joined devotees in sewa, including washing used utensils at the langar.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to Nanaksar in Jagraon. (HT Photo)

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Saini spent more than an hour at the shrine, where he paid obeisance at the Guru Darbar and sought the blessings of Sant Baba Lakha Singh Ji and Baba Ghalla Singh Ji.

He also listened to kirtan before joining devotees in serving langar.

The chief minister said he had come to Nanaksar to pay obeisance and seek the blessings of the saints, and that he did not intend to discuss politics at the shrine. “This is a place of devotion and service. There will be no political discussion here,” he said.

Speaking about Baba Nand Singh Ji Kaleran Wale, Saini said the saint’s devotion and Gurbani had inspired millions of people across the world to connect with the gurus. He said Nanaksar continued to draw devotees from India and abroad because of its spiritual legacy. Saini said visiting Nanaksar and seeking the blessings of the saints brought peace to the mind, describing the shrine as a sacred place where devotees came with faith and offered prayers. The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kewal Singh Dhillon and several other senior party leaders. Former Moga member of legislative assembly (MLA) Dr Harjot Kamal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagraon district president Dr Rajinder Sharma and other party leaders were also present.

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