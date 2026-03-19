Ludhiana: Head constable accuses senior of ₹1.7 lakh fraud in car deal; accused booked

Ludhiana ASI Umesh Kumar said a probe is underway to verify the financial transactions and ascertain the facts. (HT Photo)

A head constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion has accused his senior officer of cheating him of ₹1.7 lakh in a car deal. The accused, identified as Paramjit Singh, a superintendent in the 3 IRB Battalion, has been booked following the complaint of head constable Kamalpreet Singh, a resident of Khatra Chuharam village, at Sarabha Nagar police station.

According to the complaint, the two were known to each other through their service. Kamalpreet alleged that the accused offered to sell him an i10 Sports car for ₹2.5 lakh.

Trusting the deal, he transferred ₹1.7 lakh online as advance payment, while the remaining ₹80,000 was to be paid after delivery.

However, the complainant alleged that the accused neither delivered the vehicle within the agreed time nor returned the money.

When repeatedly contacted, the officer allegedly avoided him. Later, a cheque of ₹1.7 lakh issued by the accused towards refund was dishonoured by the bank, he claimed.

Feeling cheated, Kamalpreet approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said a probe is underway to verify the financial transactions and ascertain the facts. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.