Ludhiana: Health dept destroys 67kg of spurious paneer during food safety drive in city

The food safety officials of the local health department on Thursday carried out a comprehensive inspection drive to enforce food safety standards throughout the city. During the extensive operation, around 26 diverse food samples were collected from various establishments, including dairies, karyana stores, sweet shops, and fast-food outlets. The department issued a warning to all food operators to strictly adhere to hygiene protocols. (HT Photo)

A significant joint enforcement action, involving the mandi officer and health department officials, resulted in the destruction of 67 kg of paneer at Sabzi Mandi, Ludhiana. The action was followed amid strong suspicions of substandard quality. In addition, two more paneer samples were taken for thorough laboratory testing.

District health officer, Ludhiana, Dr Amarjit Kaur, emphasised the department’s commitment to public well-being, stating, “Public health is our top priority and we are committed to ensure that food businesses adhere to strict safety standards. The destruction of substandard paneer and the collection of samples for testing reflect our zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration. We urge all vendors to comply with FSSAI regulations to avoid stringent legal action.”

As a precautionary measure, the mandi officer issued a stern warning to vendors, instructing them to stop the sale of paneer in Sabzi Mandi.

Samples of various food items, including paneer, milk, pulses, fortified edible oils, used cooking oils, ice cream, and sharbat, were collected from key areas across Ludhiana, such as Sabzi Mandi, Kumkalan, Machhiwara, Chandigarh Road, Samrala Chowk, and Shingar Cinema Road.

All collected samples have been dispatched to an authorised laboratory for in-depth analysis. Future actions will be determined and executed strictly under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The officials highlighted the enforcement of critical FSSAI guidelines to ensure food safety; routine sampling of high-risk food items; mandatory use of fortified staples, such as edible oils enriched with Vitamins A and D; prohibition of reusing cooking oil beyond permissible limits; and Immediate disposal of unsafe or substandard food items.

The department issued a clear warning to all food business operators, stressing the imperative to strictly adhere to hygiene, labeling, and storage norms. Non-compliance will lead to strict legal consequences.