Ludhiana: Heavy vehicles banned on busy stretch for 2 months

To ease traffic congestion during the ongoing festival season, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has prohibited the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on the road stretch from Samrala Chowk to Atam Park between 5 pm and 9 pm daily. According to the order, the stretch has been witnessing a substantial increase in vehicular movement during the evening hours. (HT Fle)

The order, issued by Paramjit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special branch-cum-headquarters), Ludhiana, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to the order, the stretch has been witnessing a substantial increase in vehicular movement during the evening hours. The movement of heavy commercial vehicles during this peak period has further aggravated congestion, inconvenienced commuters and increased the risk of road accidents.

The restriction will remain in force for two months unless withdrawn or modified earlier. Passenger buses and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, have been exempted and will be allowed to pass through the stretch without any restriction.

The order warns that anyone violating the directions will be liable for legal action under the applicable provisions of law.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jatin Bansal said that the stretch witnesses heavy flow of traffic from 5pm to 9pm. To ease the flow of traffic the restrictions have been imposed on entry of heavy vehicles on the stretch. Apart from it, heavy vehicles including trucks, containers and tippers have been barred on Rahon Road following the construction of the road. He added that entry of heavy vehicles in the internal parts of the city is already restricted from 8 am to 10.30 pm following the heavy flow of traffic in the city.

The ACP added that the police will make traffic arrangements in other parts of the city to ease the flow of traffic during the festival season.