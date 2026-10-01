Ludhiana: Hockey, athletics & swimming take centre stage at sports meet

District-level competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan have gathered pace across Ludhiana, with athletes, swimmers and players competing in 29 sports at different venues after the completion of the block-level events.

Players in action during a hockey match. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, Satgurteg Singh won the under-14 boys’ shot put, followed by Samrat Singh and Jaskaran Singh. Aryan Gupta, Ekamjot Singh and Diljan Khan finished first, second and third respectively in the 600m, while Vivek Kumar, Gurwinder Singh and Gaurav Attri claimed the top three positions in high jump. Pritam Kumar, Moria and Balraj Singh finished first, second and third in long jump.

In the under-17 boys’ category, Panav Paduman, Gurshan Singh and Anjor Singh took the top three places in high jump, while Harbeer Singh, Thomas Mattu and Keemat Singh finished in the same order in long jump. Harman Singh, Dev Vashisht and Dhruv Pratap Singh were the top three in the 200m, while Mansahib Singh, Manveer Singh and Armandeep Singh claimed the first three positions in discus throw. In the under-21 men’s 800m, Saudagar Singh finished first, followed by Utkarsh and Saksham Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} In the women’s 100m, Narinder Kaur, Sumandeep Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur finished first, second and third in the 31-40 age group. Jatinder Kaur, Rajinder Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur took the top three places in the 41-50 category, while Manjit Kaur, Sonia and Charanjit Kaur finished first, second and third in the 51-60 group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the women’s 100m, Narinder Kaur, Sumandeep Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur finished first, second and third in the 31-40 age group. Jatinder Kaur, Rajinder Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur took the top three places in the 41-50 category, while Manjit Kaur, Sonia and Charanjit Kaur finished first, second and third in the 51-60 group. {{/usCountry}}

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At Punjab Agricultural University, Pehrit Deo won the under-17 girls’ 100m breaststroke, followed by Falia Bhalla and Drishti Angrish. Anushka Sharma, Zoya and Parisha were the top three in 50m butterfly, while Kavisha Sukhija, Jasleen Kaur and Palkin Jain finished first, second and third in 100m freestyle. Anshika Garg, Falia Bhalla and Ishika claimed the top three positions in 50m breaststroke.

PAU Club won the under-21 girls’ handball competition, with DAV School finishing second and PAU Campus third. In under-17 boys’ handball, BVM Udhham Singh Nagar defeated District School Bhamian Kalan 12-1, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Dhanansu beat Kinder Garden Samrala 19-0, Amit Indo Canadian defeated Samrala 6-0, Jawaddi Club beat Gobind Nagar 10-5 and Amit Indo Canadian School defeated Guru Angad Dev Academy 13-2.Municipal Corporation won the under-17 girls’ circle kabaddi competition, followed by Ludhiana-1 and Khanna. Jagraon won the under-21 event, with Doraha A second and Ludhiana-1 third.

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At Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Jarkhar edged Ghawaddi 4-3 and Chachrari defeated Kila Raipur 5-0 in the under-14 boys’ semi-finals. In the under-17 category, Jarkhar beat Chachrari 3-1, while Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School defeated Rampur 4-0.

In girls’ volleyball at SCD Government College, Gidderwindi won the under-14 event, with Sidhwan Khurd second and USPC Jain Public School third. Gidderwindi also won the under-17 category, followed by Jamalpur Urban Estate and Sidhwan Khurd. In under-21, Multipurpose Hall finished first, Gidderwindi second and Guru Nanak Stadium third.At South City, Akrita Kaur defeated Gracy 4-1 and Roheen Gupta beat Manrahet 4-2 in the under-14 girls’ lawn tennis semi-finals. In under-17, Sukhneet beat Bhrisha Gupta 4-0 and Uma defeated Evani 4-0.At Shastri Badminton Hall, Kharish Chadha won the under-17 boys’ singles final, with Vinayak Gupta finishing second and Manan Chugh and Swastik Gupta joint third. Aditya Sharma won the under-21 men’s final, followed by Kishav Kapilash, while Gurshan Singh and Rohan Thakur finished third.

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Arya College prof secures top spot in tennis

Arya College professor Sunder Singh secured the first position in the 41-50 years category of the lawn tennis competition held at the Sutlej Tennis Academy in South City. Sunder Singh and Lalit Singh Bisht finished first and second, respectively, earning places in the state-level competition.