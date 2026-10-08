Ludhiana ISBT foot overbridge project hits land acquisition hurdle

A ₹2-crore foot overbridge proposed outside the Ludhiana Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) has remained stalled for over a year after shopkeepers objected to its proposed installation, leaving commuters to continue crossing the busy road without a dedicated pedestrian facility. In the absence of foot overbridge, children climbing a railing in Ludhiana . (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In a fresh move to revive the project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approached the district administration seeking intervention on the land issue. The agency has said it is ready to take up the work once a solution is found for the space required for the project.

The foot overbridge was announced by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in 2025 to provide passengers a safer and dedicated route across the busy road outside the terminal. However, the proposed site involved existing shops, prompting shopkeepers to protest against the plan. NHAI subsequently put the project on hold.

NHAI project director Priyanka Meena said the agency had now written to the administration seeking further action on the land issue.

“Due to the unavailability of land, the stairs came into the shops and the shopkeepers protested against it, so we had to put it on hold. Now we have given a letter to the administration for further procedure regarding the land. If they provide us with any solution, we will take up the work,” she said.

The delay has left commuters dealing with the same crossing problem that the proposed bridge was intended to address. Passengers have to climb over metal railings and negotiate moving traffic to reach the terminal. Those carrying luggage or travelling with children and elderly family members face additional difficulty while crossing the busy stretch.

“You have to keep watching the vehicles and wait for a gap before crossing. With luggage, it becomes more difficult because you cannot move quickly,” said commuter Rajan.

Another commuter, Seema Mahajan, said passengers should have a dedicated facility to cross the road. “There should be a proper facility for passengers to cross. People come here to catch buses and should not have to worry about how they will get across the road,” she said.

Regular commuter Manveer said the prolonged delay had become frustrating for those using the terminal frequently.

“The bridge was announced, but it is still not there. We hope the land issue is resolved and the work actually starts because people are facing the problem every day,” he said.

The project’s progress now depends on the administration finding a solution to the land requirement. NHAI has indicated that construction can begin once the issue is resolved.

Until then, commuters will continue to cross the busy road outside one of the city’s busiest bus terminals without the pedestrian facility proposed to make the journey safer and easier.

Multiple calls and texts made to deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain for his comments on the issue went unanswered.