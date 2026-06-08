Ludhiana: Kataria calls for adopting Satguru Ram Singh’s ideals to combat drug menace

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday called for embracing the teachings of Satguru Ram Singh to help eradicate the drug menace from Punjab, saying his ideals of discipline, simplicity and social reform remain relevant in addressing contemporary challenges. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during event at Bhaini Sahib, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gurmat samagam during his first visit to Sri Bhaini Sahib, Kataria said the ideology of Satguru Ram Singh could serve as a guiding force in building a drug-free society and strengthening moral values among the youth.

The governor said Satguru Ram Singh laid the foundations of India’s freedom struggle by spearheading a movement of non-cooperation against British rule and providing religious, social and political direction to society. He said the Namdhari leader’s principles of truth, non-violence and civil resistance played a pivotal role in the country’s freedom movement and continue to hold relevance today.

Recalling the sacrifices of the Kuka martyrs, Kataria said the revolutionaries fought fearlessly against colonial rule and made significant contributions to the nation’s freedom struggle. He added that the role of the Namdhari community in India’s history could never be forgotten.

Describing the Namdhari sect as a symbol of simplicity, truthfulness and humility, Kataria urged people to follow the teachings of the Gurus for spiritual and social upliftment.

During the visit, the Governor paid obeisance at Sri Bhaini Sahib and visited the Ram Mandir, where the Kuka movement against British rule originated.

He also viewed a photo exhibition and visited the Namdhari gaushala.