Ludhiana kickboxer set for Abu Dhabi showdown

City’s 28-year-old kickboxer Shanti is gearing up for the biggest milestone of her sporting journey, representing India at the World Kickboxing Championship in Abu Dhabi from November 21 to 30. Kickboxer Shanti (HT Photo)

Shanti has been practising kickboxing for the past four years in the senior -52 kg full-contact ring event. Before switching to kickboxing, she trained in taekwondo for nearly a decade. Over the years, she has won 8 district gold medals, 3 silver, and 3 bronze in taekwondo, along with several national participations that shaped her foundation in combat sports.

Her switch to kickboxing only strengthened her sporting graph. Shanti quickly rose through the ranks with 10 district gold medals, 8 state gold medals, and national victories that include one gold, one silver, and one bronze, earning her a reputation as one of Punjab’s most promising fighters.

This year has been particularly significant for her. She first represented Punjab at the State Kickboxing Championship in Mansa on June 6–7, followed by the National Championship in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from July 20–26. Her strong performance secured her a place in the official Indian squad for the upcoming World Championship, held every two years. As part of her preparation, she attended the national training camp in Bengaluru from November 3 to 12.

Shanti’s journey has been far from easy and she has spent most of her life living with her grandparents. Despite the emotional and financial challenges, she remained focused on her goals. Today, along with being an athlete, she works as a yoga trainer to support herself and continue her training.

Her academic path reflects the same determination. A former student of Government School, Bharat Nagar, she completed her BA from Ramgarhia Girls College and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Sports from Bathinda to strengthen her understanding of athletics.

With her selection for the World Championship, Shanti has not only brought pride to the city but also inspired many young girls who dream of breaking barriers.