A labourer has been booked on charges of assaulting his wife and setting her ablaze over dowry demand at Paddi village in Dehlon on Saturday, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, Arjun allegedly beat Muskan up before setting her on fire, the complainant told police. (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Arjun, while the victim, Muskan, sustained severe burn injuries in the attack. Both are natives of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police complaint lodged by Muskan’s mother, the couple had a love marriage in Gwalior before moving to Paddi village in Ludhiana. She alleged that Arjun had recently begun pressuring Muskan to bring more dowry and frequently assaulted her over the demand.

On Saturday, during one such altercation, Arjun allegedly beat Muskan up before setting her on fire, the complainant told police.

Hearing her screams, two neighbours rushed to her rescue, took her to a nearby hospital, and alerted her parents. Given the severity of her burns, doctors referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. However, before a police team could reach PGIMER to record her statement, her family shifted her to Gwalior for further treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, the investigating officer, said: “A case has been registered against Arjun on Sunday under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. We are investigating the matter from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon.”