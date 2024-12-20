Ludhiana: Labourers exempted from work on December 21

Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Ludhiana scheduled for Saturday, authorities have issued two key directives to ensure smooth conduct of polls. The excise commissioner, Punjab, through an order dated December 16, declared Saturday as a dry day in all areas under the revenue limits of municipal bodies where elections are taking place. (HT Photo)

The excise commissioner, Punjab, through an order dated December 16, declared Saturday as a dry day in all areas under the revenue limits of municipal bodies where elections are taking place. The directive prohibits the sale, storage, or service of liquor at all vends, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and bars from Friday midnight to midnight on polling day. Individuals are also advised to avoid storing liquor on unlicensed premises during this period.

Reinforcing this, district magistrate Jitendra Jorwal issued a separate order, invoking the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The directive ensures the closure of all establishments dealing in liquor to maintain public peace and law and order during the elections. Public announcements will be made, and notices will be displayed at prominent places for widespread awareness.

Additionally, the Punjab government has exempted factory workers, who are registered voters within the revenue limits of municipal bodies, from work on polling day. Under Section 65 of the Factories Act, 1948, this exemption ensures that workers can exercise their voting rights.

To ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful MC elections on Saturday, various teams of the excise and taxation department are keeping vigil on illegal flow of liquor.

Assistant commissioners (Excise) Shivani Gupta and Inderjeet Singh Nagpal stated that an intensive checking drive has already been launched at all liquor vends, bars, pubs and marriage palaces. They added that several nakas have been established to keep a close watch on the supply and transportation of liquor in the district.

They added that stringent action will be taken against those indulging in illicit liquor trade.