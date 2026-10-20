A 35-year-old man allegedly tried to run over his former mother-in-law in Ludhiana’s Pamma Market on Monday, blaming her for his divorce from her daughter a few months ago.

A CCTV grab of the incident. (HT File)

Two bystanders sustained injuries when the accused, Dalvir Singhm alias Kaka, reportedly reversed his car repeatedly in an attempt to hit the woman, damaging several vehicles before fleeing.

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According to the complaint filed by Jassi, 55, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar who works as a security guard with a private security firm, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to travel to work when Dalvir, her former son-in-law, drove past and stopped after spotting her. Jassi alleged that he confronted her, held her responsible for the breakdown of his marriage to her daughter, Kamalpreet, and assaulted her following an argument. Bystanders intervened, prompting Jassi to call her daughter.

According to Jassi, when Kamalpreet arrived at the spot, Dalvir began an argument with her and threatened to kill her and take their eight-year-old son with him. Dalvir then got into his car and tried to run her over but she managed to escape, the complainant claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dalvir reversed the vehicle several times in an attempt to hit me and during these manoeuvres, the car struck two bystanders and damaged several vehicles. People pelted the car with bricks and stones when he tried to escape and recorded a video, but Dalvir managed to flee the spot,” the woman told police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dalvir reversed the vehicle several times in an attempt to hit me and during these manoeuvres, the car struck two bystanders and damaged several vehicles. People pelted the car with bricks and stones when he tried to escape and recorded a video, but Dalvir managed to flee the spot,” the woman told police. {{/usCountry}}

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According to inspector Jatinder Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Daba police station, Dalvir and Kamalpreet had married about 10 years ago and divorced a few months ago.

Kamalpreet alleged that her former husband, who has no permanent job, had a criminal background and had previously been jailed. She claimed he had harassed her and her family after securing bail some time ago. She and Jassi also alleged that he had threatened them with a gun.

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Kamalpreet claimed that she had left Dalvir and divorced him because of his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

“We have received Jassi’s complaint and are gathering details about the two injured men, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital. We have also obtained a video of the incident and a probe is on.”

Proceedings to register an FIR against Dalvir had been initiated by the time this report was filed.