Ludhiana: Man dead, 2 hospitalised after consuming ‘spurious’ liquor

A man died while two others were admitted to hospital in serious condition after consuming liquor in Sanyas Nagar on Noorwala Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday night, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Rinku, 40, of Sanyas Nagar in Ludhiana. The identities of two others are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes close to the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy in which 27 people, primarily daily-wage workers, died.

While the family of the deceased suspected ‘spurious’ liquor to be the cause of death, the police said that it could only be ascertained after post-mortem.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said, “The police are investigating the matter. The man could have died of poisoning. The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem.” The police are yet to file an FIR in the case.

Paro, sister-in-law of the deceased, stated that Rinku, along with two other men, was consuming liquor at a vacant plot near the Government School in Sanyas Nagar. “After consuming liquor, the trio lost consciousness, and froth started coming out of their mouth. A passerby informed them about the incident, following which Rinku was rushed to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Kin of other two men rushed them to different hospitals,” she said. The victim’s kin said Rinku’s wife died a few years ago and he is survived by a son and two daughters. “He used to collect alms from people on Saturdays,” they added.