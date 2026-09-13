Ludhiana: Man duped of 10 lakh with police job offer, fraudster held

Samrala police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a local resident of around ₹10 lakh on the pretext of securing him a job as a constable in the Punjab Police. A fake Punjab Police identity card was also recovered from the accused, which police said was apparently used to lend credibility to his claim that he could arrange the recruitment.

Accused in the custody of police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Samrala deputy superintendent of police Pritpal Singh Sandhu said thatGobind Singh alias Sanju, a resident of Ward Number 15, Himmat Nagar, Samrala, was arrested on Saturday following a complaint from Amandeep Singh, a resident of Harion Kalan village in Samrala.

In his complaint, Amandeep alleged that Gobind claimed to have links with senior police officials and political leaders and promised to secure his recruitment as a Punjab Police constable.

The accused allegedly collected around ₹10 lakh from Amandeep on different dates and showed him a police identity card, claiming that a head constable post had been secured for him and that his joining was imminent.

However, the promised recruitment did not materialise, and the accused allegedly failed to return the money despite repeated demands.

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{{^usCountry}} When Amandeep sought the return of his money, Gobind allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, the complainant told police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Amandeep sought the return of his money, Gobind allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, the complainant told police. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, Samrala police registered a case against the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to hand over property or money), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills and related important documents), 336(2) (forgery) and 340 (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to police custody for further questioning.

Efforts were underway to ascertain whether other people had been duped in a similar manner, officials said.