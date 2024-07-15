Ludhiana man gets 20-year RI for raping differently abled minor

A fast-track special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh convicted a shopkeeper for the rape of a differently abled minor girl. The accused, identified as Vivek Kumar of Ekta Colony in Ludhiana, was also fined ₹ 1.1 lakh by the court (HT Photo)

The accused was awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment in a rape case registered in 2022. The accused, identified as Vivek Kumar of Ekta Colony, was also fined ₹1.1 lakh by the court. Out of the ₹1.1 lakh, ₹1 lakh will be given to the minor as compensation.

The conviction comes under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

On July 21, 2022, the Meharban police had registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The minor’s family members had come to know about the sexual assault when they took her to the doctor after she complained of a stomachache.

The case was registered following a statement by the minor’s mother. The complainant said that her daughter was mentally challenged. In July 2022, she complained of stomachache and we took her to a doctor. The doctor stated that the girl was sexually assaulted. On enquiring, she came to know Vivek Kumar had raped her daughter, the complaint said.

When they reported the matter to the police, a case under Section 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Meharban police station. The accused was known to the paternal uncle of the girl and was a frequent visitor to the minor’s house.