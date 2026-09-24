Ludhiana man hangs self to death; wife & 2 others booked for abetment

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by hanging himself at his residence in the Shimlapuri area on Wednesday, with his family claiming he was severely distressed over his wife’s alleged extramarital relationships.

Police officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT)

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Police have registered a case against the victim’s wife and her two aides following a formal complaint lodged by his father.

According to the complaint, the couple married in February 2025. The father alleged that his daughter-in-law had maintained an extramarital relationship with another individual prior to their marriage.

The complaint further stated that roughly six months after the wedding, the woman took up a job in the accounts department of a factory. During this period, she allegedly developed a second relationship with a colleague.

The family said the victim was under severe emotional distress due to his wife’s alleged affairs.

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and shifted it to a civil hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the father’s statement. All allegations are being thoroughly verified and active efforts are underway to apprehend the accused individuals, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the father’s statement. All allegations are being thoroughly verified and active efforts are underway to apprehend the accused individuals, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Man ends life following ‘harassment’ by in-laws

A 35-year-old man, resident of Haibowal, allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance, hours after recording a video and leaving a suicide note detailing alleged harassment by his in-laws.

Rushed to the civil hospital, Ludhiana, after his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to a facility in Kharar. However, he died on the way.

According to his brother, a resident of Tibba Road, the man had been married for nine years. The brother alleged that continuous interference and harassment by his brother-in-law and other in-laws had severely strained the marriage.

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The family further claimed that the man was under severe emotional distress due to his wife’s alleged relationship with a relative. The couple had separated recently, and the man was reportedly being prevented from meeting their two children.

A day prior to the incident, the man had gone to visit his children. Following an argument, he was sent away and returned to his rented accommodation in Haibowal. He then recorded a video detailing his grievances, wrote a suicide note, and consumed poisonous tablets.

Police officials said the body is being shifted back to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are examining the recovered suicide note and video evidence to initiate further legal action.