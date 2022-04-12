Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing his passport on Monday.
The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk, was booked on August 18, 2021, after the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, saying the accused had claimed to be ‘single’ while renewing his passport, when he was in fact married.
The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court.
An FIR was lodged under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (cheating) of teh Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Passport Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Man refuses to take his wife to Australia, in-laws demand dowry, FIR lodged
The Moti Nagar police have booked an NRI, who 27 days after his marriage left for Australia and stopped taking his wife’s call, whom he allegedly promised to take along. His wife alleged that her in-laws have started demanding more dowry from her to move her Australia.
The Moti Nagar police have booked Varun Kumar and his father Munshi Lal, who is resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh road.
Complainant Ekta of Vinshupuri said she is MSc Nursing and worked in the Indian Army. “I was posted at Kolkata. After my marriage with Varun on January 14, 2019 , he had made me resign as he had promised me to take Australia,” she said.
Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498A (harassment of the woman), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 181 (knowingly stating to a public servant, on oath as True that which is false)of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
Ludhiana | NGT panel to submit report on industrial park on Sutlej floodplains in 2 months
Acting on a petition filed against the proposed industrial park on Sutlej floodplains near Mattewara Forest, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit a “factual report” within two months. Led by the deputy commissioner, the committee includes Punjab Pollution Control Board and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority officials and a district forest officer.
Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana
The affected area included Ghumar Mandi, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Dyal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Mall road, Club road, Upkar Nagar, College road, Cemetery road, Champa Street, Green Park, Rajinder Nagar, Bindraban road, DC and officers' residences, Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Area Around Rakh Bagh and Shahi Mohalla among others. Sham Singh road resident Rohit Khanna said the unscheduled power cuts have caused plenty of problems to residents in the area.
Now, Twitter handles of UP government, info department hacked
Twitter handles of Uttar Pradesh government and state information department were hacked briefly on Monday but were restored soon afterwards, officials said. With three of its accounts hacked in the last two days, the UP government has complained to Twitter and is also planning to put in place a technological system to prevent recurrence of such incidents, a government official said.
Uttar Pradesh higher education minister distributes tablets, smartphones at Lucknow’s IT College
Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said the state government will expedite the process of distribution of tablets and smartphones to eligible candidates in the presence of public representatives. The minister said this while distributing tablets and smartphones at Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced it will distribute tablets and smartphones across the state, he added.
Delhi: Wife drugs, murders man; stuffs body in a sack, dumps it in park
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering Laxmi Devi's 32-year-old husband after first drugging her husband Bharat Lal's on Saturday in north-west Delhi's Pitampura, police said, adding that after the murder, the woman allegedly took the help of her 13-year-old son to stuff the body in a burlap sack and carry it on the boy's bicycle to a park about 800 metres from their home and dump it there .
