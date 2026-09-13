Ludhiana: MC finance panel to discuss major civic projects today

The Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) is scheduled to meet on Monday to consider 187 agenda items, a significant number of which relate to development works such as road repairs, replacement of street tiles, installation of tubewells and streetlights across the city.

The proposed system is expected to cost around ₹6 crore annually, compared with ₹8 crore for the traditional system. (HT File)

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The meeting comes less than 10 days after the committee cleared 195 agenda items on September 5. The latest agenda includes proposals for development works in different parts of the city, besides other civic projects.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar said the committee was holding meetings in quick succession to clear development projects that had remained pending for around three months as the F&CC could not convene during the period.

The committee had last met on June 24 before its September 5 meeting. The prolonged gap was caused by a legal dispute over the nomination of two councillors to the F&CC. In July, the mayor had nominated the sons of two sitting legislators to the committee, a move challenged by Congress councillor from Ward 26 Gaurav Bhatti in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court subsequently overturned the nominations and directed the municipal corporation to hold a fresh election. The election was held on August 29, following which two councillors were elected by the House to the committee.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the significant proposals on Monday’s agenda is a smart vector management system for mosquito control. Under the proposed system, the types of mosquitoes present in a particular area would first be identified before a drive to eliminate them is undertaken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the significant proposals on Monday’s agenda is a smart vector management system for mosquito control. Under the proposed system, the types of mosquitoes present in a particular area would first be identified before a drive to eliminate them is undertaken. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed system is expected to cost around ₹6 crore annually, compared with ₹8 crore for the traditional system. This would translate into a saving of around ₹2 crore a year. The system would also replace the use of toxic fumes with water-based solutions to minimise their adverse impact on other living organisms.