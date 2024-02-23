 Ludhiana MC gets national award for drinking water management - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC gets national award for drinking water management

Ludhiana MC gets national award for drinking water management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 24, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Three cities from the state: Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Mohali, have been selected for the national level city award which will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 in Delhi. (HT File Photo)
The survey was launched under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 to assess the service level compliance of the city for quality, quantity, and coverage of water supply, sewerage and septage management etc in around 500 cities across the country.

Three cities from the state: Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Mohali, have been selected for the national level city award which will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 in Delhi.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs adjudged the cities based on self-assessment of service levels, direct observation by teams of union government and citizens’ feedback.

During the ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’, different parameters were checked including the extent of household water tap and sewer connection, quality and quantity of water supplied to citizens, provision of complaint redressal and health of water bodies among others.

