Ludhiana: MC lambardar arrested for taking ‘monthly bribe’ from sanitation worker

The state vigilance bureau (VB) arrested Sanjay Kumar, a lambardar in municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-B, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹6,000 per month from a safai sewak (sanitation worker). The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

A VB spokesperson said a complaint was lodged on the anti-corruption action line by the victim, identified as Sandeep, a resident of LIG Colony, Jamalpur.

The complainant alleged that accused Sanjay was taking the monthly bribe to maintain his attendance record and had extorted ₹1.4 lakh over the past two years. He said the complainant provided phone recordings of the accused demanding the bribe.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. The accused was produced in a court, which remanded him to one day in VB custody.