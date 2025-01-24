Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC lambardar arrested for taking ‘monthly bribe’ from sanitation worker

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 24, 2025 10:59 PM IST

The complainant alleged that the accused was taking monthly bribe to maintain his attendance record and had extorted ₹1.4 lakh over the past two years

The state vigilance bureau (VB) arrested Sanjay Kumar, a lambardar in municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-B, for allegedly taking a bribe of 6,000 per month from a safai sewak (sanitation worker).

The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
A VB spokesperson said a complaint was lodged on the anti-corruption action line by the victim, identified as Sandeep, a resident of LIG Colony, Jamalpur.

The complainant alleged that accused Sanjay was taking the monthly bribe to maintain his attendance record and had extorted 1.4 lakh over the past two years. He said the complainant provided phone recordings of the accused demanding the bribe.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. The accused was produced in a court, which remanded him to one day in VB custody.

