Ludhiana MC workers hold protest, seek regularisation of sanitation staff

Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee members organised a rally outside the municipal corporation's Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The union submitted a memorandum of demands to MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, focusing on issues related to sanitation workers and sewer cleaners. Chandan Grewal, chairman of the Punjab Sanitation Commission, also joined the rally.

The workers urged the local bodies department to issue regularisation letters to employees who have been working on an ad-hoc, contract, or daily wage basis, following a notification issued on August 7, 2023. They highlighted that 456 Class IV employees, including peons, gardeners and drivers, should be given permanent positions, as they have served the civic body for many years. These employees, as well as others in temporary positions, should be considered for regular postings under the same policy.

Additionally, the committee demanded that 110 employees currently working through outsourcing as data entry operators, junior engineers and sub-divisional officers be brought on as contract employees. They also called on the state government to pay the pending 12% dearness allowance from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021, similar to the central government’s pattern. They asked for the implementation of the unified pension scheme approved by the cabinet for MC employees. Other demands included cashless health cards, timely EPF deposits in employee accounts, prompt salary payments and direct recruitment for vacant positions, such as clerks, sanitation workers and drivers.