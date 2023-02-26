Ludhiana MP Bittu receives threat call, asked to stop speaking against Amritpal

Ludhiana The Ludhiana MP, who is currently in Chhattisgarh attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress, said he received a “threat call of an unidentified caller from an international number. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Congress member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday claimed to have received a call threatening him of dire consequences if he did not stop speaking against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh’s supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke though barricades and stormed into a police station complex in Ajnala on Thursday, camping there till they were assured that Sikh radical leader’s arrested aide would be released. Amritpal’s aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan walked out of jail on Friday.

The Ludhiana MP, who is currently in Chhattisgarh attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress, said he received a “threat call of an unidentified caller from an international number”. Bittu’s personal assistant Harjinder Singh Dhindsa took the call. Dhindsa said that he attended the WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller claimed himself as an aide of Amritpal Singh. The caller threatened that they will kill Bittu in a bomb blast as his grandfather Beant Singh was assassinated in 1995, he said.

Dubai-returned Amritpal is the head of Waris Punjab De organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

Station house officer, division number 8 police station, Ludhiana, Vijay Kumar said they have received a complaint regarding a threat call received by Bittu. The cyber cell of Ludhiana police is trying to trace the caller, he said.

Earlier on October 3, Bittu received threats for speaking against Sikh prisoners. He had received threats from a person who claimed to be the member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The caller threatened that that MP should stop speaking against Sikh prisoners, Balwant Singh Rajoana and SAD (A) MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

In June 2022, the MP had received calls from a UK number in which a person had threatened to kill him for his remarks against slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.