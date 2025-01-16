Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Narrow escape for villagers as suspect’s gun misfires

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 16, 2025 10:51 PM IST

The villagers later handed over the accused, Teerath Singh from Bains village in Nawanshahr, to Ladhowal police

Residents of Talwandi Kalan village had a narrow escape after an alleged drug death suspect they had nabbed tried to fire his pistol at them, only for the weapon to misfire, officials said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)
They said the bullet got stuck in the magazine and did not fire. The villagers later handed over the accused, Teerath Singh from Bains village in Nawanshahr, to the Ladhowal police. While frisking the accused, police recovered a .30-bore pistol and two bullets.

Panchayat member Simrandeep Singh said a man was found dead in the village on Wednesday morning, with syringes found near the body. He said they suspected the man died of a drug overdose and they started community patrolling to keep a check on the menace.

He said they noticed a man was injecting himself with drugs in the fields and as approached him, the accused flashed a gun and tried to open fire. However, the gun misfired, and they nabbed the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

