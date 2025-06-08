Ludhiana native shot dead by assailants in Canada’s Edmonton

Inderpal Singh, a native of Ludhiana’s Jand village was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Edmonton, Canada on June 4. Inderpal Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Edmonton, Canada on June 4.

Singh leaves behind a pregnant wife and an eight-year-old daughter.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the deceased kin and friends describing him as a decent man with no enemies.

The incident occurred late at night in the Edmonton city’s southwest area. According to the initial police report, Inderpal, who had moved to Canada from Hong Kong about 18 months ago, had been working as an Uber taxi driver.

“On the night of the tragedy, he parked his cab outside his home when an unknown man approached and fired four bullets at him from close range. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Local residents who heard the gunshots immediately alerted the authorities,” police said.

Medical officials later confirmed that Singh died instantly after being shot multiple times. While investigations are ongoing, police are not ruling out the possibility of a personal rivalry or gang-related involvement behind the murder. No arrests have been made so far.

As of now, the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

According to the family members, he had recently brought his wife to Canada on a work permit. The couple was expecting their second child and had hoped to build a better life overseas.

The news has devastated the family. Just months earlier, Singh’s father had passed away during a visit to Canada on a temporary visa.

The victim’s close friend Harry confirmed that Inderpal had no known enemies.

“The family’s financial condition is dire, and efforts are being made through fundraising platforms like GoFundMe to assist his kin,” Harry said.

The Indian community in Edmonton has expressed outrage over the incident, demanding swift action from law enforcement agencies. Local advocacy groups have also called for better protection of immigrants and delivery workers who are often exposed to high-risk environments.

The family is now seeking support from both Indian and Canadian authorities to ensure justice is delivered and his body is brought back home for final rites.