Ludhiana: NGT orders probe into alleged use of banned plastic at state event

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an investigation into the alleged use of banned single-use plastic items at a state government event held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. A joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will investigate the allegations and recommend appropriate action if violations are established.

The committee has been directed to conduct a ground-level investigation into the alleged violations. (HT)

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The directions were issued while hearing an application filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC) on October 12. The tribunal has directed the PAC to submit its complaint and supporting evidence to the member secretaries of both pollution control boards. A representative of the PPCB member secretary will serve as the nodal officer for the joint committee.

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The committee has been directed to conduct a ground-level investigation into the alleged violations. If the allegations are substantiated, it must ensure appropriate corrective and punitive action against those responsible. This may include proceedings for imposing environmental compensation.

The tribunal has directed the committee to complete the process within three months of receiving the complaint and submit an action-taken report through the NGT’s registrar general.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the PAC’s application, prohibited plastic items, including glasses, plates, carry bags, straws and spoons, were used during the government event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the PAC’s application, prohibited plastic items, including glasses, plates, carry bags, straws and spoons, were used during the government event. {{/usCountry}}

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Kapil Arora, representing the residents’ body, submitted photographs bearing dates and geographical coordinates in support of the allegations. The PAC also questioned the PPCB’s alleged failure to take appropriate action despite earlier complaints regarding the matter.

The committee said the case raised broader concerns about the enforcement of environmental regulations at government-organised events. It maintained that official functions must comply with the same environmental standards expected of businesses and citizens.

The PAC said it would monitor the proceedings to ensure that the investigation remained transparent, the stipulated timeframe was followed and responsibility was fixed if the allegations were substantiated.

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