Ludhiana: Officials asked to expedite disability ID issuance

A meeting, led by assistant commissioner Kritika Goel, was held at Bachhat Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the issuance of Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards to differently abled individuals in Ludhiana. Officials from multiple departments participated in the meeting with a focus on expediting the process to meet growing demands. As per the data shared, Ludhiana district has received 61,913 applications for UDID cards, of which 37,893 cards have been issued. (iStock)

Goel emphasised the need for faster processing and directed officials to work in mission mode to address delays. As per the data shared, Ludhiana district has received 61,913 applications for UDID cards, of which 37,893 cards have been issued. As many as 4,323 applications are under review due to objections, and 19,697 are pending.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Kumar, district social security officer Inderpreet Kaur, DDF Ambar Bandopadhyay and child development project officers were present. The assistant commissioner asked the health department to resolve long-pending cases swiftly. She also instructed officers from the social security and women and child development departments to collaborate for efficient execution.

“This initiative is critical to ensuring the timely delivery of benefits to differently abled individuals in the district,” said Goel.