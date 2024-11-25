Ludhiana: Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan concludes

The Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan concluded on an exhilarating note on Monday at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, showcasing remarkable athletic talent and sportsmanship. Athletes from across Punjab competed fiercely, delivering standout performances in various categories. A player in action on the last day of Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

In the T-11 100m race, Nazia from Malerkotla sprinted to victory, with Simran Kaur from Ludhiana securing second place. The 200m event crowned Simran Kaur from Malerkotla as the champion, followed by Kavisha Jain and Baljinder Kaur from Ludhiana. Nazia also dominated the F-11 long jump, earning gold, while Baljinder Kaur and Simran Kumari completed the podium.

Rani Kumari from Ludhiana shone in the T-12 category, winning the 100m and 200m races. Kiran Kaur from Sangrur and Palak Kaur from Mohali claimed silver and bronze in the 100m, while Ramanpreet Kaur from Ludhiana placed third in the 200m. In the T-13 100m, Sainpreet Kaur from Ludhiana emerged victorious, with Gayatri from Jalandhar and Lovejot Kaur from Barnala finishing second and third.

Muskaan from Sri Muktsar Sahib excelled in the T-37/38 category, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m races. In the F-42 shot put, Anmol Kaur from Sri Muktsar Sahib claimed first place. The men’s F-57 shot put and javelin throw were dominated by Akash Mehra from Jalandhar. Lovepreet Kaur from Patiala triumphed in the women’s F-57 shot put, with Darshan Devi and Charanjeet Kaur earning silver and bronze.

MLA representing the Jaitu Assembly constituency Amolak Singh was present in the closing ceremony and awarded medals to the winners in the presence of district sports officer Kuldeep Chugh.