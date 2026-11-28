A minor dispute over parking a vehicle escalated into an acid attack in the Tibba area, where the owner of a metal scrap unit and his accomplices attacked two brothers with baseball bats before throwing acid on one of them, leaving him severely burnt.

According to ASI Baljeet Singh of the Tibba police station, the incident stemmed from an argument over a vehicle blocking the road on November 25. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Tibba police have arrested the prime accused, Rajdeep Singh, owner of a metal scrap unit in Amarjeet Colony, while his three accomplices are absconding.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The victim, Ram Lal, a resident of Inder Nagar on Jagirpur Road, works as a pickup driver in the same locality. Acting on his complaint, the police have booked Rajdeep, along with Gurpreet Singh, Gurkamal Singh and an unidentified associate.

According to ASI Baljeet Singh of the Tibba police station, the incident stemmed from an argument over a vehicle blocking the road on November 25.

Ram Lal was driving his pickup vehicle when he found Rajdeep’s vehicle parked in a way that obstructed his passage. He asked Rajdeep to move it, triggering an argument during which the latter allegedly abused him. However, other people intervened and the matter was seemingly settled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The dispute, however, took a violent turn when Ram Lal was unloading his pickup outside another unit in the area. Rajdeep allegedly arrived there with his accomplices and launched an attack on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute, however, took a violent turn when Ram Lal was unloading his pickup outside another unit in the area. Rajdeep allegedly arrived there with his accomplices and launched an attack on him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When Ram Lal’s brother, Sanjay Kumar, intervened to rescue him, the accused assaulted him as well. They then allegedly threw acid on Ram Lal before fleeing the scene.

The acid caused severe burns to Ram Lal’s eyes, face, neck and chest. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

ASI Baljeet Singh said Ram Lal was in a condition to record his statement on Thursday, following which the police registered an FIR against the accused.

The police have registered a case under Sections 124(1), 124(2), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rajdeep Singh has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}