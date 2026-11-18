With promotions of lecturers to principal posts remaining stalled due to a court stay, several government schools in Ludhiana have been functioning without regular heads for months, raising concerns over their day-to-day administration and smooth functioning. Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said that more than 50% of principal posts in Ludhiana schools were vacant. (HT File)

The School of Eminence (SOE), Jawahar Nagar, Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, government schools on the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus, Multipurpose Senior Secondary School and Basti Jodhewal school are among the institutions facing the shortage.

With several of these schools having student strength running into hundreds and even thousands, the absence of a regular principal has added to the administrative burden. In many cases, senior teachers are managing the institutions, while some schools have been assigned drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) powers to principals of other schools.

The PAU school, which caters to more than 4,000 students, has been without a regular principal since the beginning of November, following the retirement of its previous head. Although a senior teacher is currently managing the school, teachers believe that an institution of such a large size cannot function efficiently without a full-time head.

“Though the school is being managed by a senior teacher, an institution with such a large student strength cannot function for long without a regular principal,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

The situation is equally concerning at Jawahar Nagar SOE, which has around 890 students and has been functioning without a regular principal for nearly two years. The principal of Model Town SOE has been assigned its DDO powers.

The Meritorious School, a residential institution with more than 700 students, has also been without a regular head since its principal was transferred last month. The deputy district education officer (secondary) is currently holding its charge.

Meanwhile, the Multipurpose School, which has approximately 2,000 students, has been without a regular principal since June. The absence of permanent leadership at these institutions has raised questions about administrative accountability and the additional workload being placed on existing staff.

Teachers’ organisations have repeatedly flagged the issue, urging the education department to fill vacant posts instead of leaving important institutions dependent on temporary arrangements.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the department must prioritise filling vacant leadership positions. “The department must ensure that these schools have regular principals instead of focusing on hollow schemes,” he said.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said that more than 50% of principal posts in Ludhiana schools were vacant.

Sonali Giri, administrative secretary, school education, said the matter was currently held up due to a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. “There is a stay in the matter. We are trying to get it vacated,” she said.