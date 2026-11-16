Ludhiana: Proposed City Centre site witnesses second fire in a month

A vacant site earmarked for the proposed City Centre project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has become a cause for concern among residents after a second fire within a month raised questions about the upkeep and safety of the premises. The latest incident on Sunday morning left a buffalo and a bull trapped in the flames, both of which were rescued by a local resident. The blaze at the vacant plot at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday morning. (HT)

The fire broke out around 9 am at the site opposite Prem Vihar flats, near F Block of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, where construction work was yet to begin.

Deep Kumar, a resident of G Block, entered the fire-affected area and brought both animals to safety. Another resident Yogesh Mandal also assisted in the rescue operation.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot after Arvind Sharma alerted the fire department and the blaze was brought under control.

Fire officials said a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Recounting the rescue, Deep Kumar said he rushed into the affected area after spotting the animals trapped in the flames. “I entered the affected area and managed to bring both the animals out safely. Such incidents are frightening, especially when people are living close to the site,” he said.

Sunday’s incident has renewed residents’ concerns as the same premises had witnessed a fire on Diwali night, around 8 pm.

Arvind Sharma said the condition of the site remained a cause for concern, pointing to torn and damaged safety sheets and large quantities of dry waste and other combustible material lying on the plot.

“Another fire at the same location within a month shows the issue needs immediate attention. Residential areas are located nearby and the safety of people cannot be left to chance. The authorities must inspect the site, identify the reasons behind these incidents and ensure proper safety arrangements,” he said.

Another resident, Tarun Sharma, questioned why the authorities had not taken preventive measures after the earlier incident. “Damaged safety sheets and accumulated waste continue to pose a risk to people living in the surrounding localities. The authorities should intervene before a more serious incident occurs,” he said.

Residents have urged the authorities to inspect the premises, clear the accumulated waste, repair the damaged safety sheets and put in place adequate fire safety measures, along with regular maintenance.

Area councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal said: “Efforts were being made to address the matter and a solution will be found at the earliest.”

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon did not respond to repeated calls seeking his comments.