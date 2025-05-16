Ludhiana: PSPCL employees push for job regularisation, better pay

Outsourced and regular employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), held a demonstration on the premises of the four sub-division level offices in Ludhiana on Thursday demanding their long-pending demands of regularisation of outsourced employees and better wages. The protest held under the banner of the PSPCL and Transco Contract Workers’ Union. (HT Photo for representation)

The protest held under the banner of the PSPCL and Transco Contract Workers’ Union comes ahead of a nationwide strike called by central trade unions on May 20, which the union has decided to join.

Balihar Singh, state president, Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers’ Union, said that many of these employees have worked in the department for over a decade without any job security, benefits, or career progression. “These workers often perform the same duties as permanent staff but remain on contract, vulnerable to sudden termination,” he added.

Another major demand is the implementation of minimum wages as mandated by law. Protesting staff alleged that many outsourced workers are still paid below the legal wage threshold, with no timely revisions or benefits like medical leave, dearness allowance, or provident fund contributions.

The protestors also called for post structuring based on workload, highlighting that several departments remain understaffed, forcing existing employees to take on extra responsibilities without additional compensation or formal reclassification of roles.

Additionally, the union is seeking the repeal of recent labour laws framed by the union given that they claim dilute workers’ rights, limit collective bargaining, and give employers more freedom to terminate contracts. Protestors argued that these laws have further weakened protections for contract and daily-wage workers.

Another key issue raised was the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Workers said the current National Pension System (NPS) lacks social security and leaves retired employees financially insecure.

Addressing the rally, union leaders Balihar Singh, Jang Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh said these demands have been ignored for years. They announced a continuous sit-in outside the PSPCL head office on May 21 and urged all employees to unite for a sustained, statewide movement.