Ludhiana: Punjab clinches three golds in football, judo and karate

Punjab emerged victorious on the third day of the 67th National School Games organised by the school education department in Ludhiana, securing three gold medals across different categories. Players in action during a football match during National School Games in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT Photo)

In the U-19 girls’ football category, Punjab triumphed over Odisha with a scoreline of 2-1, showcasing skill and determination. Harshdeep Kaur Kotala scored the opening goal, setting the tone for Punjab’s success. IBSE dominated against Karnataka with a resounding 5-0 victory, while Chattisgarh defeated CISCE with a scoreline of 2-0.

Team Maharashtra showcased a stellar performance, securing a 9-0 win over Telangana. Madhya Pradesh beat Jammu and Kashmir 1-0, Gujarat defeated CBSF 4-0, West Bengal dominated Vidya Bharti with a staggering 17-0 victory and Kerala secured a 1-0 win against Uttarakhand. Matches between Rajasthan and Chandigarh, as well as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, concluded in draws.

In the karate U-19 category (32 kg), Tanishi Das of Assam clinched the gold medal, while Famidha of Kerala secured silver. Vaishnavi Singh from CISCE and Kanigiri from Telangana shared the bronze medal. In the 48 kg category, Punjab’s Mahek secured gold, Mehek from Uttar Pradesh won silver and Bhumika Patel of Vidya Bharti and Lakshmi of Kerala both shared bronze.

In the U-17 boys judo category, Punjab’s Shivansh Vashisht (50kg) and Nakul Arora (55kg) secured gold medals. Babnoor Singh of CBSE clinched gold in the 90 kg category. In the girls U-17 Judo category, Dhruvi Chaudhari of Gujarat claimed the top spot in the 52 kg category, while Diksha of Haryana secured first place in the 70 kg category.