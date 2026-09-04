Ludhiana: Punjab’s Jasmine Kaur wins silver in shot put at National Youth Athletics Championships

Punjab’s Jasmine Kaur finished second in the U-18 girls’ shot put at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships, which concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Players in action with other players in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

Anjali of Haryana won the event, while Drona Choudhary of Rajasthan finished third.

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In the U-18 girls’ javelin throw, Misti Karmakar of West Bengal secured the gold medal, followed by Sanavi Gaikwad of Maharashtra and Sahiba Bano of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh’s Krishan Chandra won the U-18 boys’ javelin throw, with Pushpak Nelwade of Karnataka finishing second and Manjeet Kumar of Rajasthan third.

In the U-18 boys’ shot put, Meet Singh Gill of Uttar Pradesh took the top spot, while Nitesh Kumar and Ravu of Haryana finished second and third, respectively.

On the track, Karnataka’s Nupura Holla won the girls’ 100m hurdles, followed by Rajasree VB of Tamil Nadu and Khushi Patel of Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra’s Yash Mulik won the boys’ 110m hurdles, with Anshu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh finishing second and Kripal Karthic K third.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhoomika Nehate of Maharashtra won the girls’ 200m, while Sahaya Jemima M of Tamil Nadu and Saawari Kulkarni of Maharashtra finished second and third, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhoomika Nehate of Maharashtra won the girls’ 200m, while Sahaya Jemima M of Tamil Nadu and Saawari Kulkarni of Maharashtra finished second and third, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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In the boys’ 200m, Manas Shinde of Maharashtra secured the gold medal, followed by Mehebubul Ahamed of West Bengal and Harit Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh.

The three-day championship brought together young athletes from across the country, providing them an opportunity to compete at the national level and gain experience in track and field events.