Ludhiana: Regular jobs, DA arrears, old pension scheme sought as employees protest at DC office

Government employees and teachers in Ludhiana took mass casual leave and staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday and Thursday, accusing the Punjab government of failing to fulfill their long-pending demands.

The closed offices at the administrative complex in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

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The protest was organised on the call of the Sanjha Mulazam Te Pensioner Manch Punjab and the Coordination Committee Punjab. Addressing the gathering, employee and teacher union leaders said repeated postponement of meetings had deepened dissatisfaction among staff.

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Their key demands include the release of 18% pending dearness allowance (DA), restoration of the old pension scheme, payment of a 2.59 multiplier to pensioners, restoration of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme, and reinstatement of 37 discontinued allowances, including the rural allowance.

The protesters also demanded the withdrawal of government notifications dated July 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020, the transfer of computer teachers to the education department, regularisation of contractual employees, and a pay hike for Mid-Day Meal workers and other outsourced staff.

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{{^usCountry}} Union leaders alleged that the chief minister had repeatedly cancelled scheduled meetings and failed to honour prior commitments. They emphasised that employees, who form the backbone of the administration, continue to face uncertainty over service conditions and financial benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union leaders alleged that the chief minister had repeatedly cancelled scheduled meetings and failed to honour prior commitments. They emphasised that employees, who form the backbone of the administration, continue to face uncertainty over service conditions and financial benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said public services and emergency operations were functioning smoothly despite the agitation.

Asked how the administration would ensure uninterrupted services if the protest persisted, Jain said, “So far, we have been managing with their support. Public dealing is going on, and emergency services are being handled.”

Warning of an intensified agitation, union leaders said employees across Punjab had participated in district-level protests on October 21 and 22 by taking mass leave. They warned that the agitation would escalate if the government continues to ignore their demands.

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Several other employee representatives and union members were present at the demonstration.