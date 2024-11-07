Ludhiana reports 44 dengue cases in just 6 days

Dengue cases in Ludhiana have surpassed 300 this year, with 44 cases surfacing in the first six days of November. The dengue tally in Ludhiana now stands at 301. Earlier, Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquitoes, which causes dengue infection couldn’t serve in temperatures below 20 degree Celsius. However, over the last few years it has evolved to adapt to lower temperatures. (HT File)

The district saw a significant spike in October, with 176 cases being reported.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said, “Last year, the cases started to rise in August itself but this time, the spike started in October.”

In August last year, the district saw 109 dengue cases, which fell to nine this year. A similar dip, from 183 to 35 cases, was also seen in September.

“Now, as the mosquitoes have developed resistance to lower temperatures, the infections are likely to continue even when temperatures drop,” said Dr Narang.