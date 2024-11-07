Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana reports 44 dengue cases in just 6 days

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Dengue cases in Ludhiana exceed 300 this year, with 44 new cases in early November, attributed to evolving mosquitoes adapting to lower temperatures.

Dengue cases in Ludhiana have surpassed 300 this year, with 44 cases surfacing in the first six days of November. The dengue tally in Ludhiana now stands at 301.

Earlier, Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquitoes, which causes dengue infection couldn’t serve in temperatures below 20 degree Celsius. However, over the last few years it has evolved to adapt to lower temperatures. (HT File)
Earlier, Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquitoes, which causes dengue infection couldn’t serve in temperatures below 20 degree Celsius. However, over the last few years it has evolved to adapt to lower temperatures. (HT File)

The district saw a significant spike in October, with 176 cases being reported.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said, “Last year, the cases started to rise in August itself but this time, the spike started in October.”

In August last year, the district saw 109 dengue cases, which fell to nine this year. A similar dip, from 183 to 35 cases, was also seen in September.

Earlier, Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquitoes, which causes dengue infection couldn’t serve in temperatures below 20 degree Celsius. However, over the last few years it has evolved to adapt to lower temperatures.

“Now, as the mosquitoes have developed resistance to lower temperatures, the infections are likely to continue even when temperatures drop,” said Dr Narang.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //