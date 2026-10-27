...
...
Next Story

Ludhiana resident booked for firing shots in air at Dussehra fair

According to the complaint filed by Satpal Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar on Gill Road and president of the Punjab Singh Youth Club, he had visited the Dussehra Ground near Pratap Chowk with a friend at around 9.30 pm on October 19

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 07:34:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Division Number 6 police have registered a case against a Janta Nagar resident for firing shots in the air with a pistol while under the influence of alcohol at a crowded Dussehra fair near Pratap Chowk on October 19. The FIR was registered on Sunday night following an investigation into the incident.

The complainant said the firing at a crowded public place endangered the lives and safety of visitors and disturbed public peace. (HT)
The complainant said the firing at a crowded public place endangered the lives and safety of visitors and disturbed public peace. (HT)

According to the complaint filed by Satpal Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar on Gill Road and president of the Punjab Singh Youth Club, he had visited the Dussehra Ground near Pratap Chowk with a friend at around 9.30 pm on October 19.

Satpal told the police that around 10.15 pm, Gurkirat Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar on Jaimal Singh Road, began firing shots in the air with a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. When visitors tried to stop him, he fled the scene.

The complainant said the firing at a crowded public place endangered the lives and safety of visitors and disturbed public peace.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

 
ludhiana police
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana resident booked for firing shots in air at Dussehra fair
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks