Ludhiana resident booked for firing shots in air at Dussehra fair

The Division Number 6 police have registered a case against a Janta Nagar resident for firing shots in the air with a pistol while under the influence of alcohol at a crowded Dussehra fair near Pratap Chowk on October 19. The FIR was registered on Sunday night following an investigation into the incident.

The complainant said the firing at a crowded public place endangered the lives and safety of visitors and disturbed public peace. (HT)

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According to the complaint filed by Satpal Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar on Gill Road and president of the Punjab Singh Youth Club, he had visited the Dussehra Ground near Pratap Chowk with a friend at around 9.30 pm on October 19.

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Satpal told the police that around 10.15 pm, Gurkirat Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar on Jaimal Singh Road, began firing shots in the air with a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. When visitors tried to stop him, he fled the scene.

The complainant said the firing at a crowded public place endangered the lives and safety of visitors and disturbed public peace.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Ranbir Singh, the investigating officer, said the FIR was registered following an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Ranbir Singh, the investigating officer, said the FIR was registered following an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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