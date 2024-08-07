Ludhiana resident gets 3-year imprisonment for bailing out accused using fake documents

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Bhupinder Mittal has sentenced Yashpal Sharma, a resident of Haibowal Khurd in Ludhiana, to three years of imprisonment for forgery. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Sharma. The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Bhupinder Mittal has sentenced Yashpal Sharma, a resident of Haibowal Khurd in Ludhiana, to three years of imprisonment for forgery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Public prosecutor Mandeep Kaur stated that Sharma had aided Rohit Kumar, an accused in a theft case, in obtaining bail using fake documents. The theft case against Kumar was lodged by GRP Sirhind under sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2013.

Upon discovering that Sharma had used counterfeit documents to secure bail for Kumar, the court ordered the Khanna police to register an FIR against him. Consequently, an FIR was lodged against Sharma on February 19, 2016, under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 196 (using evidence known to be false) of the IPC.