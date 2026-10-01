Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks report from MC over Jagraon Bridge condition

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a compliance report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation over the deteriorating condition of Jagraon Bridge, directing the civic body to submit a report on the action taken to address the reported damage.

A view of Jagroan Bridge in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

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The commission’s notice follows a complaint filed by social activist Arvind Sharma on July 19, raising concerns over damaged sections of the bridge and claiming that the MC had not even prepared an estimate for the required repair work.

Sharma also raised questions over the civic body’s reported claim that widening of the bridge and construction of retaining walls were covered under the World-Class Roads Project. He said the matter was subsequently cross-checked and it was found that the bridge widening and retaining walls were not part of the project’s scope.

The complaint highlighted the public-safety concerns arising from the condition of the bridge, which carries heavy traffic towards Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

On the Gill Chowk side, near Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, large cavities and weakened portions have reportedly developed in the walls.

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{{^usCountry}} Railway tracks run below the bridge, increasing the potential risk in case of any structural failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway tracks run below the bridge, increasing the potential risk in case of any structural failure. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission has directed the MC commissioner to submit a compliance report on the action taken to address the condition of the bridge. The next hearing has been fixed for November 6, with the commission directing that the report be submitted a week before the hearing.

Civic body commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the MC was consulting technical institutions to finalise a repair plan for the bridge. “We are in consultation with Guru Nanak Engineering College and Thapar University to finalise a plan to repair the bridge. We will carry out reinforcements to ensure structural safety,” she said.