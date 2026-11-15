Ludhiana: Row over Chhath Puja venue sparks clash, cops suspect personal rivalry

A dispute over organising Chhath Puja at a plot in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Dholewal, led to a confrontation between plot owners and members of the migrant community on Saturday. While allegations of firing were also raised, the police said no empty cartridges had been recovered from the spot so far. Two groups exchange allegations over permission to hold celebrations at Guru Arjun Dev Nagar plot. (Thinkstock)

Preliminary investigation suggests that an old personal rivalry may have led to the confrontation, said station house officer Madhu Bala.

According to local residents, the plot owner had not granted permission for the Chhath Puja celebrations this year. They alleged that members of the migrant community insisted on holding the event despite this, leading to an argument between the two sides. Some residents also claimed that shots were fired during the confrontation and that people left the spot, leaving their motorcycles and scooters behind.

Members of the migrant community, however, disputed this account. They maintained that Chhath Puja had been organised at the same location for several years with the plot owner’s consent. They denied that any firing had taken place and alleged that some people were attempting to create a dispute between the two groups. They also said they had approached the police station to report what they described as false allegations against them.

SHO Madhu Bala reached the spot with a police team and initiated an inquiry. |No empty cartridge has been recovered from the spot and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events and verify the claims made by both sides,” the SHO said.

The police have deployed personnel in the area as a precautionary measure.