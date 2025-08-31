Ludhiana: Safety concerns raised over elevated highway project

Former employees of a consulting firm, associated with the ₹756-crore elevated highway project on national highway-44, have written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), raising concerns over the highway’s structural safety. A group of employees, formerly associated with a firm that executed the ₹ 756-crore elevated highway project, alleges that crash barrier hasn’t been installed on central median. (Manish/HT)

In the complaint submitted this week to the NHAI’s regional officer in Chandigarh on behalf of several ex-employees who were deployed at the site during the construction phase, Sanjay Kumar, former senior quantity surveyor at Feedback Infra Consultants Pvt Ltd, has alleged that several key safety provisions mentioned in the contract agreement have been overlooked or left incomplete. “As per the agreement, a crash barrier was to be installed along the entire 13-km central median stretch of the elevated highway. However, this has not been done,” the letter states.

Further, the complaint mentions that although edge-side crash barriers have been installed, they are “structurally unsafe” and pose a serious risk to commuters. The former staffers have demanded that a structural audit be conducted by an independent and reputed engineering firm, and a safety certificate be issued before the highway is thrown open to the public.

“The lives of commuters travelling underneath the elevated highway are at constant risk. Any structural failure could result in a major accident,” the complainants warn.

Another major concern raised is that a provisional certificate was issued to the contractor in March 2024 despite “incomplete” work. This, the complainants allege, was done to benefit the contractor, allowing them to claim monthly maintenance bills. “Now, there are reports that a completion certificate may also be issued soon, even though several key works are pending. This appears to be a case of collusion between the contractor and the NHAI,” the letter reads.

The ex-employees claim to have written several times to senior NHAI officials and even to the Union ministry of road transport and highways, but say no action has been taken. They have now demanded a special audit of the project and a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry into the matter.

The complainants have also sought release of their pending salaries for November and December 2023, along with 18% interest for the delay.

Rakesh Kumar, Chandigarh regional officer of the NHAI, said, “I will look into the matter and carry out an inspection of the project.”