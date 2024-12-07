Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Samrala SHO killed in mishap near Amloh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2024 05:18 AM IST

While the truck driver managed to escape after the accident, passersby alerted the police and took the SHO to a hospital, but he died on the way.

The station house officer (SHO) of Samrala lost his life when his Toyota Innova car hit a truck near Amloh on Friday night. The deceased, inspector Devinderpal Singh, 56, was returning home to Mandi Gobindgarh after attending a wedding in Amloh when the accident occurred.

The mangled remains of the SUV of Devinderpal Singh that rammed into a truck near Amloh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the SUV of Devinderpal Singh that rammed into a truck near Amloh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

While the truck driver managed to escape after the accident, passersby alerted the police and took the SHO to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Sub-inspector Balbir Singh, station house officer of the Amloh police station, said the deceased’s daughter and son-in-law were also travelling in a separate vehicle on the road. Gaurav Sharma, son-in-law of the inspector, said the truck driver was driving recklessly. Inspector Devinderpal Singh tried to navigate his way, but the truck driver suddenly applied brakes which led to the mishap.

The sub-inspector added that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who managed to escape leaving the vehicle on the road. A hunt is on for his arrest.

